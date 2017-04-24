Recruiting Tip: The biggest myth about college recruiting

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

You’ve heard it before, but I’m going to say it again, the biggest myth about college recruiting is the statement, “If you are good enough, the college coaches will find you.”

Certainly that statement is accurate if you’re a 5-Star athlete, because every college coach in the country already knows about you. However, if you’re not a 5-Star athlete then you may get overlooked and/or be under-recruited.

RELATED: Check out all of our great recruiting content here

College coaches have recruiting budgets, and with the exception of Division I football and basketball, those budgets are limited. Most college coaches can’t afford to travel the country looking for recruits. You can go to showcases and/or college camps, but you need to realize that with few exceptions, college coaches attend these events as a means to evaluate players they have already identified, not to find new prospects. Showcases and camps alone are not the solution.

The fact is that if college coaches aren’t already burning up your cell phone then you need to contact them to get noticed. Send an email, connect on Twitter, sign up for a camp or pick up the phone and call. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to find your college scholarship. I am a firm believer that if you aren’t a top recruit, then the success or failure of your recruiting journey is directly related to how much effort you are willing to put into the process. I’m not talking about spending 20 hours a week on finding a college, but 15 to 30 minutes a day, 3 days a week can make a big difference in how many college coaches you are talking with.

College coaches want to hear from qualified student-athletes who have a desire to be a part of their program. In fact, if you truly are a realistic prospect for their team then you are doing them a huge favor by reaching out to them. The top recruits can’t fill every roster spot in the country. The remaining roster spots are filled by projectable, coachable student-athletes who have a real desire to compete at the collegiate level.

Here’s the deal

There are over 2,000,000 high school athletes (annually) seeking to extend their athletic careers and help cover all or part of their college education. The top national recruits (the highly recruited athletes) make up less than 2 percent of the total athletes who want to play sports in college. By my calculations, that leaves the other 98 percent of the high school athletes to fend for themselves. If you’re part of the 98 percent, don’t wait for a college coach to find you, it might not happen even if you’re good enough!