Recruiting Tip: The three steps to recruiting success

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Ask yourself the following question: “Are college coaches beating down my door and burning up my cell phone recruiting me?” If the answer to that question is “Yes”, then your recruiting experience is going to be easy and you don’t need to worry much. In fact, you can stop reading this article and turn on SportsCenter. If the answer is “No”, then you need a recruiting game plan. You better keep reading. Here’s a simple three step game plan that any “dummy” can follow to find a college scholarship.

Step 1 – Identify the right colleges to target

If you have a degree in history, would you apply for a job as a chemical engineer? Probably not! And if you did, do you think you’d get the job? Well, the same holds true for the college recruiting process. If you’re a 5-9, 135-pound power forward, then scratch Duke off your college list. You need to pursue colleges that fit your skill set. For that reason, an objective evaluation of your athletic and academic abilities is critical in determining the “right” colleges to pursue.

Step 2 – Contact the coaches at those schools

Again, if college coaches aren’t calling, wake up and smell the Gatorade! They aren’t going to magically find you without a little help. Send them an email, go to a camp or pick up the phone. There is no other logical choice. I know it’s a little uncomfortable to email, call or talk to someone you don’t know, but if college coaches don’t know you exist then your chances for a scholarship drop dramatically. As long as you are contacting the right schools (see Step 1 above), then you are actually doing the coaches a favor by reaching out to them. You are making their job easier!

Step 3 – Get your coach involved as a reference

Okay, let’s go back to the job search comparison. When you apply for a job, most potential employers will want a personal reference from a previous employer, teacher or professor. It’s the same for college recruiting. You really need a credible source to vouch for your abilities and character. The most logical choice for that credible source is your current coach. If for some reason your current coach can’t or won’t help, then improvise. Ask an assistant coach, a former coach, a skills coach or even an opposing coach.

Here’s the deal

If you’re not in the top 2% of high school athletes the college recruiting process can be frustrating, stressful and unpredictable, but it’s not as complicated as you might think. It’s really a very logical process: If you identify the right colleges to pursue, then make contact with the coaching staff and get your current coach involved, your recruiting journey should be a rewarding one.