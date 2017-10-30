Recruiting Tip: Three college coaches discuss how to get noticed

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Over the last several years we’ve interviewed college coaches at every level and from many different sports. Their advice to student-athletes on the recruiting process has been extremely valuable for all potential college recruits. We’ve asked them a variety of questions, but one question we’ve asked quite often is: “What advice do you have for a high school player not getting much attention from college coaches?”

Here are the answers to that question from three current college coaches:

Vanderbilt baseball Coach Tim Corbin

“It’s all about building relationships and understanding your conditions. Don’t be afraid to knock on some doors and make an introduction. As a coach, my goal when I’m recruiting a player is to ensure that what we’re doing at Vanderbilt, aligns with what he’s wanting and needing as a student, and as an athlete. Just because we like you, doesn’t mean you need to like us. The main objective is to find a place that fits your goals and we want to help you do that, regardless if it’s here or not. You can figure out where you belong through the relationships you develop and nurture. The ability to communicate your intentions will take you a long way in this process.”

Kansas State football Coach Bill Snyder

“I think it goes back to making an impression on people, in general. Make an impact where you are. Be that kind of person, be that kind of leader and certainly be that player on the field that people will want to be interested in. That’s the first part.”

“It’s also very important for young people to understand the degree of talent they must possess to play at the collegiate level. So often, young people just aren’t aware of what it takes. So, to better navigate the process, I strongly encourage student-athletes to solicit the aid of their coaches, as it relates to college recruiting. Ask them to get involved in this process with you. Request their feedback on identifying schools that you may have interest in and ask for support. Coach involvement is a significant piece to this puzzle. And as I’m sure most programs do, we listen to what high school coaches tell us about their players.”

Washington football Coach Chris Peterson

“First of all, you’re in the majority if you’re not getting much attention! You always see and hear about the guys getting all the attention with the signing parties, the big to-do’s and you’re sitting at home wondering why’s that not happening for you. Well just understand, that’s not the reality of college recruiting. Whether you’re being heavily recruited, lightly-recruited or not recruited at all, the fact of the matter is that you’ve got to be proactive with this process. Like anything in life, you should be your own advocate. Take it upon yourself to figure out how where you belong.”

“Think about it; that’s what most students, who aren’t playing football, have to do anyway. For you, football is just an additional component to factor in the mix. So, what? Get to a decision on the schools that fit you academically, then get to the football program and get the accurate information we discussed earlier, and find a school that makes sense. Don’t let somebody else tell you what the best fit is for you. Figure that out for yourself.”

Here’s the deal

You have to get noticed to get recruited. I’d take their advice to heart!