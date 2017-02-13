Recruiting Tip: Understanding how you will be evaluated will pay off

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com

Player evaluation can be complicated and is certainly not an exact science. Each position, for each sport, is graded differently. For example, in football the basics are speed, agility, strength and size. Baseball and softball coaches look for arm strength, foot speed, power and defense. You really need to understand how you will be evaluated and strive to improve.

Every recruit is evaluated athletically. Ask your current coach for an honest evaluation of where you stand in your sport. An honest evaluation will give you the insight you need to decide what level college program to pursue. Athletes can also gain valuable insight into the stats that matter in their sport by reviewing the recruiting questionnaire for their sport on any college website. This fundamental information can provide you with a pretty good idea of what a coach is looking for in his or her players.

In addition to evaluating your athletic ability, college coaches will evaluate you academically. An athlete with good grades and test scores is much more attractive to a college coach than an athlete with average grades and marginal test scores. In fact, just this week we had an athlete lose the opportunity for scholarship money based on his GPA. A student’s academic standing is the first tie-breaker between two athletes of similar abilities. Don’t let your study habits be the difference between playing intercollegiate sports and dominating on the intramural fields.

Finally, every athlete needs to understand that college coaches are going to look at your social media accounts. They will make the assumption that how you act on social media is how you will act on campus. Consistent profanity or negative posts are certainly red flags, but coaches also monitor social media for other warning signs. If it is apparent from your posts that you don’t get along with your coaches or teammates, that you dread practice or hate homework, it might be a sign for a college coach to steer away from you.

College coaches evaluate the entire package. Make sure you are taking care of business on the field, in the classroom and on social media.