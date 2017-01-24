Recruiting Tip: Your current coach can be the difference-maker

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

If you’re wondering how to get a college coach’s attention, here’s the answer. Most college coaches will listen to your current high school or select coach. You have to understand that college coaches need some assurance that you might be a fit for their program before they consider you a potential recruit.

There is no one better to vouch for your abilities and character than your current coach. An endorsement from your current coach can be the difference maker in your recruiting journey. If you don’t believe me, here are a few quotes from college coaches on the importance of your current coach:

A great way to let us know you are interested in our program is to have your coach reach out to us, on your behalf. Have them send us an email with a link to some video highlights.

—Steve Gomez, Lubbock Christian women’s basketball coach

Bottom line, the alpha and the omega of the list of people we trust regarding a recruit is the high school coach or high school coaches.

—Mark Henninger, Marian University football coach

For our program specifically, I would advise a young man to have his high school coach or AAU coach reach out to our staff, on his behalf. If that recruit truly has the ability to play at this level, it is going to take a personal conversation with his coach for us to even consider taking the next step.

—Billy Kennedy, Texas A&M basketball coach

Really we didn’t trust anyone other than our coaching staff and the player’s high school coach. Our coaching staff handled all aspects of recruiting. We didn’t rely on anyone else, but if a high school coach had any hesitation about a player, we were out!

—Mack Brown, Former football coach at University of Texas

The opinion of the club coach is one that we typically draw on first. That is the coach that has been around the student-athlete, most recently. We also like to speak with other coaches, teachers, principals or any authority figures involved in the student-athlete’s day-to-day life.

—Theresa Romagnola, Notre Dame women’s soccer coach