Recruiting Tip: Your Recruitability Quiz

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

The first time an athlete goes through the college recruiting process will (most likely) be the last time they go through the process. For that reason, student-athletes and their parents are all “rookies” when it comes to college recruiting. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make the learning curve pretty steep. Many families don’t know what to do, when to do it, or where they stand in the process. They are truly in the dark at a time when a workable game plan is critical.

In order to know what steps to take, every athlete needs to know where they stand in their recruiting journey. Take 3 minutes to complete the quiz below, write down your answers and let’s see where you stand. Knowing where you stand is the foundation for a realistic recruiting game plan.

YOUR RECRUITABILITY QUIZ

1. Which of the following statements best describe your attitude regarding college recruiting?

A. If I want to play in college, I need to do something about it

B. My coach will find me a scholarship

C. College coaches will find me

2. Are you considered one of the very best players on your current team?

A. Yes

B. No

C. I don’t know

3. How many college coaches are actively recruiting you right now?

A. More than 2

B. 1-2

C. No college coaches have contacted me

4. How many colleges have you identified as potential fits for your abilities?

A. More than 10

B. 1-9

C. I will get to that soon

5. How many college coaches have you contacted expressing interest in playing for them?

A. 6-50

B. 1-5

C. I will get to that soon

6. Do you have an updated player resume for college coaches to review?

A. Yes

B. No

C. I will get to that soon

7. Do you have a skills video?

A. Yes

B. No

C. I will get to that soon

8. Do you have a current coach who will vouch for your abilities and character?

A. Yes

B. No

C. I’m afraid to ask

HERE ARE YOUR RESULTS

I hope you noticed that A was the best answer to every question. The more questions you truthfully answered A to, the further along you are in the process. As a freshman, you’re probably on track if you selected A for at least 2 of the 8 questions. As a sophomore, you need to be able to honestly answer A to 4 or 5 of these questions. Finally, going into your junior year the goal should be to answer A to all the questions if you are serious about finding a place to play. Remember, you are competing against other athletes who may be ahead of you in the process. Get started today!