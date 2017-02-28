Recruiting: U-M offers state's best, Traverse City West OL Ryan Hayes

In 2017, Michigan signed one of the best in-state hauls ever, nabbing the top six overall prospects in the state according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, headlined by five-star wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Ambry Thomas. They signed eight prospects from Michigan overall, with seven of them being four or five-star prospects.

Last week, tackles and tight ends coach Greg Frey extended an offer to the top ranked in-state prospect for 2018, Traverse City West four-star offensive lineman Ryan Hayes. Hayes holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Kentucky and TCU among others, with interest from programs across the country.

The relationship with Frey may end up being one of U-M’s best assets in this race, as he recruited Hayes’s older brother while at Indiana and also recruited former West prospect Jake Fisher during his first stint at U-M. Hayes said Frey is a huge reason for his high interest in the Wolverines.

“Coach Frey is awesome,” Hayes recently told 247Sports. “He’s a really down to earth guy and when he offered he said he wanted to recruit me as both a player and a person. Coaching relationships are going to play a huge role in my recruitment and my familiarity with Coach Frey is a big plus.”

Hayes says he’s currently looking to get to Ann Arbor “as soon as possible” after having to back out of a visit last week due to school commitments. He also believes he will eventually play his college ball closer to home barring a change in his recruitment.

“It would depend on what other schools show interest and offer,” he said. “I think as of now, however, I’d prefer to end up playing somewhere closer to home.”

Hayes is currently ranked 89th overall in the 2018 class according to 247Sports, good for 9th overall in the cycle at the offensive tackle position.

Steve Lorenz is the editor and publisher of Wolverine247 of the 247Sports Network. You can follow him on Twitter @TremendousUM and sign up for our FREE newsletter today!