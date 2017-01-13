Recruiting: Where Indiana products land in updated Rivals rankings

Rivals updated its basketball prospect rankings for the 2017 and 2018 classes this week and there are a number of in-state players included.

Rivals named Michael Porter Jr., a 6-9 Washington recruit, as the No. 1 player in the 2017 class. Former Park Tudor star Jaren Jackson Jr., now a senior at La Lumiere, moved up to No. 10 in the class. Jackson Jr., a Michigan State recruit.

North Central’s 6-7 Kris Wilkes, a UCLA recruit, is ranked No. 17. Fort Wayne Snider’s 6-10 senior Malik Williams, a Louisville recruit, is No. 22 by Rivals.

Former Southport standout Paul Scruggs, now attending Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., is No. 33. The 6-3 Scruggs is a Xavier recruit.

The top recruit to an in-state program, so far, is Dematha’s D.J. Harvey. The 6-7 Harvey, headed to Notre Dame, is No. 52 on the list. Nojel Eastern, a 6-5 guard from Evanston, Ill., is No. 73 and has committed to Purdue.

Butler has two players on the Rivals’ list: Christian David, a 6-7 forward from Vermont Academy, is No. 93 and Kyle Young, a 6-7 forward from Massillon, Ohio, is No. 111.

Indiana has two players on the Rivals150 for 2017: Justin Smith, a 6-6 forward from Lincolnshire, Ill., is No. 107 and Clifton Moore, a 6-10 forward from Horsham, Pa., is No. 126.

In the 2018 rankings, New Albany 6-4 guard Romeo Langford is No. 3. Langford, who is uncommitted for college, is behind only 6-10 Marvin Bagley Jr., and 6-6 Zion Williamson.

Bloomington North’s Musa Jallow, a 6-5 forward, is ranked No. 75 in the 2018 class. Tindley 6-3 guard Eric Hunter is No. 78. Damezi Anderson, a 6-5 forward from South Bend Riley, is No. 97. Lawrence North 6-6 forward Kevin Easley Jr., is No. 120. McCutcheon 6-foot guard Robert Phinisee is No. 134. All of the 2018 in-state players are uncommitted.

