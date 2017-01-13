Menu
Recruiting: Where Indiana products land in updated Rivals rankings

Former Park Tudor star Jaren Jackson is headed to Michigan State.

Rivals updated its basketball prospect rankings for the 2017 and 2018 classes this week and there are a number of in-state players included.

Rivals named Michael Porter Jr., a 6-9 Washington recruit, as the No. 1 player in the 2017 class. Former Park Tudor star Jaren Jackson Jr., now a senior at La Lumiere, moved up to No. 10 in the class. Jackson Jr., a Michigan State recruit.

North Central’s 6-7 Kris Wilkes, a UCLA recruit, is ranked No. 17. Fort Wayne Snider’s 6-10 senior Malik Williams, a Louisville recruit, is No. 22 by Rivals.

Former Southport standout Paul Scruggs, now attending Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., is No. 33. The 6-3 Scruggs is a Xavier recruit.

The top recruit to an in-state program, so far, is Dematha’s D.J. Harvey. The 6-7 Harvey, headed to Notre Dame, is No. 52 on the list. Nojel Eastern, a 6-5 guard from Evanston, Ill., is No. 73 and has committed to Purdue.

Butler has two players on the Rivals’ list: Christian David, a 6-7 forward from Vermont Academy, is No. 93 and Kyle Young, a 6-7 forward from Massillon, Ohio, is No. 111.

Indiana has two players on the Rivals150 for 2017: Justin Smith, a 6-6 forward from Lincolnshire, Ill., is No. 107 and Clifton Moore, a 6-10 forward from Horsham, Pa., is No. 126.

New Albany's Romeo Langford is the No. 3 ranked player in 2018 class.

In the 2018 rankings, New Albany 6-4 guard Romeo Langford is No. 3. Langford, who is uncommitted for college, is behind only 6-10 Marvin Bagley Jr., and 6-6 Zion Williamson.

Bloomington North’s Musa Jallow, a 6-5 forward, is ranked No. 75 in the 2018 class. Tindley 6-3 guard Eric Hunter is No. 78. Damezi Anderson, a 6-5 forward from South Bend Riley, is No. 97. Lawrence North 6-6 forward Kevin Easley Jr., is No. 120. McCutcheon 6-foot guard Robert Phinisee is No. 134. All of the 2018 in-state players are uncommitted.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

