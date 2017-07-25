Recruiting: Which top quarterbacks remain available in Class of 2018?

As has been the case in past years, most of the quarterbacks have already announced their college commitments, although there’s plenty of time until National Signing Day.

That said, as practice are getting underway around the nation, it’s a good time to look at the landscape and who’s still available among both the dual threats and pro-style passers. The ranking reflect where a player is listed in 247Sports’ rankings and not the composite.

PRO STYLE

Tanner McKee, No. 2, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 25 reported offers. McKee has taken the process slow and steady even while others are in a rush. McKee will not immediately play because he will serve on a mission. He is hoping to announce his top schools at some point this summer. He has unofficially visited Texas and Texas A&M and also had been to Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky this spring. He has an official visit scheduled for Alabama in November.

Carter Bradley, No. 13, Providence (Jacksonville), 30 reported offers. Bradley has surged in the rankings since the spring after Elite 11 and 247Sports has a more favorable view than the composite. He has attended camps at LSU and Florida this summer.

Kevin Doyle, No. 15, St. John's College High (Washington, D.C.), 31 reported offers. Doyle transferred from Malvern Prep (Pa.) in hopes of more exposure and has seen his recruiting take off this spring. Doyle attended Junior Days at Pitt and Temple this spring and took unofficials to LSU, Ohio State, Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State. He also attended a camp at Ole Miss.

DUAL THREAT