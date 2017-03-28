Red Hook girls lacrosse takes positives from loss to Kingston

The Red Hook High School girls lacrosse team had the challenge of opening the season against the defending Section 9 Class A champion on Monday.

And despite the Raiders’ 13-5 loss to host Kingston, coach Yvonne Turchetti said, “there were a lot of bright spots. There were a lot of positives to build on.”

Among those bright spots were multiple goals scored by Mia Michaelides and Bailey Jordan, along with some solid defense in the first half.

The Raiders (0-1), which remain this season in Section 9 Class C despite the creation of a Class D, can build on their positives on Monday, when they visit Washingtonville.

“We have to improve on the draw and being a little more cohesive. It’s really about focusing on controlling possession and being smarter with the ball,” Turchetti said. “And (we have to have) a little more communication.”

It was little things, Turchetti added, that led to the loss to Kingston.

The Tigers held a 4-2 lead at halftime, although they were held scoreless over the game’s first 10 minutes. Some adjustments allowed Kingston to pull away in the second half.

“Kingston came out in the second half taking it to us,” Turchetti said. “We kind of had a 15-minute stretch, where, let’s just say, Kingston won those 15 minutes.”

Michaelides and Jordan each scored two goals. Jordan had two assists, while Michaelides added one. Natalie Ryan scored one goal and Julia Bemis had an assist. Goalie DeCourcey Gardner made eight saves.

Red Hook this season is in Class C with Goshen, Saugerties, New Paltz and the Highland/Marlboro team. Rivals from previous seasons, Millbrook, James I. O’Neill and John S. Burke Catholic, are in Class D.

