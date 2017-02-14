Red Mountain boys basketball coach Todd Fazio resigns

Todd Fazio, whose Mesa Red Mountain boys basketball team was ousted from the 6A Conference state tournament on Friday by Glendale Mountain Ridge, has resigned, Principal Jared Ryan said.

Fazio led Red Mountain the past four seasons. Red Mountain had the most wins under him this season with 18.

Fazio was the head coach at Scottsdale Desert Mountain before he came to Red Mountain four years ago.

He led Desert Mountain to a 5A Division II championship in 2007.

Fazio couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

“Coach Fazio has been an outstanding leader for our boys basketball program over the last four years,” Ryan said. “He has made the decision to step away from the responsibilities of head coaching in order to concentrate on other goals set by he and his family.

“I am proud of Coach Fazio for the difference he has made in the lives of so many young men and know he will continue to have a positive impact in our community.”

Ryan wanted to make it clear that Fazio left on his terms and wasn’t asked to step down.

“Todd Fazio would have been the coach at Red Mountain as long as he wanted,” Ryan said. “The basketball coaching world is watching one of the best step away from the game. I respect Coach Fazio as much as anyone I have had the pleasure of working with.”

