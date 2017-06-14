Reds select Cash Case, the player with the best name in MLB Draft

Each year, the Major League Baseball Draft has players with some unique names. This year’s winner might be Cash Case, a shortstop from First Academy in Orlando (Fla.).

Case was selected in the fourth round, No. 107 overall, by the Cincinnati Reds.

Case, a shortstop, is a Notre Dame signee. He hit .451 as a senior and has become exclusively a left-handed hitter after switch-hitting earlier in his prep career.

“He just has a great demeanor for the game of baseball,” coach Scott Grove told The Orlando Sentinel. “He doesn’t get too high and doesn’t get too low, and he’s so rounded as a person that, even though he loves baseball, it doesn’t define him as a person.”

As noted by MLB.com, being rounded as a person includes this:

Off the field, Case has played the guitar, piano and saxophone since he was six years old. For four years, he studied and became fluent in speaking Mandarin Chinese. Even after he stopped taking courses during his senior year, he kept up with the language on Rosetta Stone.

And of course, his name generated this GIF on Twitter when he was selected: