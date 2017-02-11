Reed girls race to win, claim No. 2 seed

The Reed girls must have really wanted a home game for the playoffs.

The Raiders raced past Spanish Springs, 72-46, Friday at Reed, to claim the No. 2 spot in the High Desert league and get a home game for the quarterfinals of the Northern 4A tournament.

The girls tournament begins Wednesday.

Reed Sarah Schopper-Ramirez said the Raiders defense was the key Friday.

“We came out with our hands up and trapping hard, and our intensity,” she said. “I told them intensity feeds our offense.”

Janae Bluehorse led the Raiders with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.Taylor Johnson added 16 points, Vanessa Hernandez had 11 and Autumn Wadsworth had 10.

Reed 912-4) will host Carson or Douglas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’re peaking at the right time and our confidence in each other right now is awesome. I told them, in playoffs anything is possible. If we keep playing hard and take care of the ball, good things are going to happen,” Shopper-Ramirez said.

Sophomore Tori Baer did not play, but Schopper-Ramirez said she might be able to come back late next week.

Johnson agreed defense was the key, saying with their hands up, the Raiders seem more intimidating.

“Once we got a couple tips, got a couple stops, our three’s started to fall in, and we started getting momentum and that helped a lot,” Johnson said.

Reed led 15-9 after one quarter, 42-22 at the half.

Johnson said getting home-court was a big factor in how hard the Raiders played.

“We’re starting to peak at the end of the season. This is the time when we need to play our best basketball,” Johnson said.

Anhelica Shanrock led the Cougars (11-5) with 12 points. The Cougars will open the playoffs at the winner of Carson/Douglas.

Also Friday, Reno (15-1) beat McQueen, 65-53. The Huskies are the top seed from the HDL and will host Galena on Wednesday. McQueen (10-6) will open at Manogue

Galena (6-10) beat Damonte Ranch, 59-30 to lock up the No. 4 seed in the Sierra League.

North Valleys (6-10) beat Hug, 46-18, to improve to 6-10. Bishop Manogue capped its undefeated league season (16-0, 22-2 overall) with a 70-6 win over Wooster.

Carson plays at Douglas at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both are 7-8. Their game Friday was postponed due to weather and travel concerns. The winner will be the No. 2 seed from the Sierra League for the Northern 4A Regional tournament, which begins Wednesday at higher seeds.