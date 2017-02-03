Reed has four athletes sign for college

Reed had four students sign Letters-of-Intent in a ceremony Thursday at the school to continue their athletic careers in college.

Signing were: Brennan Pantazis, Penn State (gymnastics); Dayton Farrow, Surprise (soccer); McKenna Kester, Treasure Valley Community College (soccer); and Kayla Kelly, Highline College (soccer).

Pantazis is undecided about what he will study but is possibly leaning toward civil or electrical engineering. Pantasiz, who is among the top young gymnasts in the western United States, will be competing in a national gymnastics competition later this month.

Kelly plans to study kinesiology and Kester is undecided about what she will study. Both hope to move on to bigger schools after their two years at Junior Colleges.