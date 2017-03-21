Reed routs Manogue

The Northern 4A baseball games were moved up a day because of the storms forecast to hit the area Tuesday, but apparently no one told Bishop Manogue.

Reed came out inspired, two days after losing to Manogue (12-2), and shut out the Miners, taking a 12-0 win Monday at Manogue.

Miah Harmon allowed two hits and struck out three to get the win. Harmon also went 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in two runs. Jon Pinto was 1-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs and Vinny Fillipone homered and drove in two runs. Caleb Ariaz was 2-for-2 as the Raiders improved to 4-5.

Reed coach Levi Matherly said the Raiders are still trying to figure things out. But Monday was a high point.

“I know that this a team we can put out there and hopefully we can get more consistent,” Matherly said.

Pinto said the Raiders got back to basics, hit the ball hard and throw strikes.

His home run cleared the fence in left-center by a mile.

“You’ve got capitalize on every mistake and you can’t let them back in the game,” Pinto said. “We feel great. We feel confident. We’ve just got to keep it.”

Reed plays at Carson on Wednesday.

Bishop Manogue coach Charles Oppio said it was a poor effort by the Miners.

“We just didn’t come out to play,” Oppio said. “It’s disheartening to see us come out and play like that and be flat.”

Dalton Scolari and Tristen Hager had the Miners two hits.

Manogue plays at Reno on Wednesday.

Also Monday, Christian Chamberlain hit two home runs as Reno beat Wooster, 4-1, Kurt Pitha got the win and Drake Vestbie earned the save.

Galena beat Hug, 22-0, as Charles Douglas had three hits and drove in six runs for the Grizzlies. Aiden Elliott and Nick Pezzonella each had two hits.

Spanish Springs beat Carson, 9-4, as Connor Culp, Josh Prizina and Colton Forman each drove in two runs. Dawson was 2-for-2 with a home run. Tanner Smith got the win.

Mark Carter homered for Carson (1-3).

Joel Seth drove in three runs as McQueen beat Damonte Ranch, 12-9. Nelson Padilla and Dylan Thomas each drove in two runs. Padilla was 3-for-3. Austin Thomas got the win.

For the Mustangs, Connor Wittman and Jacob Bercovich each hit home runs. Wittman drove in four.