Reese Leitao will keep Texas scholarship after review following misdemeanor drug charges

When former Tulsa Jenks tight end Reese Leitao committed to Texas, he was a huge part of the Longhorns class of 2017. A four-star talent in a position of dire need for Texas, Leitao was expected to see time early in his career.

Then he was arrested and charged with a felony drug possession charge because of the amount of Oxycontin and money he had with him at the time of his arrest. Last week Leitao was able to bargain the charges against him down from a felony to a misdemeanor,

Those reduced charges opened a door back to Texas for Leitao, and his acceptance as part of the program was confirmed Tuesday evening by Texas officials.

All of this while he remains banned from the Tulsa Jenks campus and is barred from the school’s graduation ceremonies.

Statement from Texas Men’s Athletics Director Mike Perrin on UT signee Reese Leitao: pic.twitter.com/qzQwpvvcvu — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) May 30, 2017

While the Leitao family — his father is DePaul basketball coach Dave Leitao — has produced a number of witnesses who have testified to Reese Leitao’s character, the decision to include him as part of the Texas program still opens the Longhorns up to significant questions about their commitment to the highest ethical standards. That was a core part of the ethos of the Charlie Strong era, and it resonated with Texas fans and officials.

“He understands that he will, strongly, be held to a very high standard of behavior at the University of Texas,” Texas athletic director Mike Perrin tild the media in a school release. “He committed to me that he will take this negative action and turn it into a positive outcome. Reese is determined to make this situation a turning point in his life and not an event that defines his character.”

Clearly, new Texas coach Tom Herman is gambling that winning will resonate more powerfully than a spotless ethical track record. The future will determine whether he’s right, starting with the arrival of Reese Leitao.