Wrestling Region 3 KHSAA Wrestling By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017 Fern Creek's Zeph Ragsdale, left, beats Fairdale's Gavin Thomas in the 285 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Doss' Simon Powell, right, goes on to beat Fairdale's Jake Moseley to win the 106 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Pleasure Ridge Park's Jalen Hugg, bottom, beats Valley's Isander Santiago Reyes in the 145 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Doss' Quentin Neal wins the 138 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Vallye's Patrick Dumire, right, beats Southern's Tyler Edwards to win the 220 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Southern's coach instructs Tyler Edwards in his match against Valley's Patrick Dumire, in the 220 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Doss' Simon Powell, top, beats Fairdale's Jake Moseley to win the 106 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 DeSale's Dylan Harkins, top, beats Bullitt East's Logan Henry to win the 120 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 DeSale's Dylan Harkins celebrates with his coach after beating Bullitt East's Logan Henry to win the 120 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 DeSale's Dylan Harkins beats Bullitt East's Logan Henry to win the 120 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Doss' Keaon Taylor beats Pleasure Ridge Park's Donald Evans to win the 152 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Vally's Kaine Garner, top, beats Fairdale's LaQuantae Jackson to win the 170 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 Fern Creek's Colton Lampe, left, beats Bullitt Central's Nick Curtis in the 126 weight division. Feb. 11, 2017 wrestling, Louisville, Fairdale High School (Fairdale KY), Wrestling, Gallery