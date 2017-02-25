Regional basketball tournament pairings

Here are the pairings for the regional basketball tournaments that will start across Kentucky on Sunday (all times local to site). These will be updated throughout the day:

GIRLS

FOURTH AT WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

* Sunday – Bowling Green (21-8) vs. Monroe County (29-2), 3; Russellville (11-19) vs. Metcalfe County (17-15), 5

* Monday – Russell County (23-8) vs. Franklin-Simpson (15-15), 6; Barren County (20-12) vs. South Warren (21-8), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 8

* Sunday, March 5 – Final, 3

10TH AT HARRISON COUNTY

* Monday – Bracken County (11-14) vs. Nicholas County (21-11), 6; Scott (20-12) vs. Clark County (26-4), 7:30

* Tuesday – Harrison County (13-19) vs. Mason County (21-8), 6; Bourbon County (16-16) vs. Campbell County (19-12), 7:30

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 7:30

* Saturday – Final, 7