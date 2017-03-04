Regis falls to East Linn Christian in 2A girls consolation championship

PENDLETON – No. 7 seed East Linn Christian made a late run to defeat No. 9 seed Regis, 43-38 in the OSAA Class 2A girls consolation championship game Saturday at Pendleton Convention Center.

Regis (16-12) led 30-25 late in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Abigail Frith and freshman wing Genevieve Frith, but the Eagles (17-11) scored the next seven points.

Regis regained the lead at 38-37 on sophomore guard Kirsten Koehnke’s free throw, but East Linn Christian closed the game on a 6-0 run to earn the fourth-place trophy.

The Rams, who won four consecutive 2A state championships from 2011-14, took home the sixth-place trophy.

Koehnke led Regis with 14 points and senior post Paige Rickman added 10.

Regis defeated fellow Tri-River Conference member East Linn Christian in three previous meetings this season. Rachel Busek and Sydney Nichol scored 14 points apiece for the Eagles.

“We just didn’t have a great offensive day,” Regis coach Stuart Alley said. “The kids worked hard to get here, but we’re disappointed obviously.”

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

2A girls consolation championship

East Linn Christian 43, Regis 38

Regis: Koehnke 14, Rickman 10, A. Frith 6, Clute 5, G. Frith 3, Moll, Lopez, Persons, Ditter. Totals: 13 6-7 38

East Linn Christian: Busek 14, Nichol 14, Horner 7, Wilson 4, Christenson 4, Fillis, Wilson. Totals: 16 8-14 43

Regis – 13-9-8-8 – 38

East Linn Christian – 9-11-9-14 – 43

3-point field goals: Regis 6 (Koehnke 3, A. Frith 2, G. Frith); East Linn Christian 3 (Busek 3)