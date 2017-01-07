VIDEO: 15-year-old Colorado girls basketball player dunks

Fran Belibi, 15-year-old sophomore for Regis Jesuit (Aurora), dunked during Friday night’s victory against Grand Junction in what is believed to be the first time a girl has dunked in a Colorado high school game.

The play, which was captured on video and shared with TEGNA partner 9NEWS, was featured as the top play on SportsCenter.

Jesuit was leading Grand Junction 27-5 after the first quarter and went on to a 78-23 victory.

After a steal at halfcourt, Belibi found herself on a breakaway against Grand Junction. Rather than go for the easy layup, she decided to try something that will probably make her a legend in the state forever.

The 6-1 Belibi is averaging 18 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and already has received attention from major programs.

According to CHSAANow.com, she also is tennis player and placed third at the state Class 5A tennis championship last spring in doubles with partner Mackenzy Pedrie.

Contributing: 9NEWS