Fran Belibi, a 6-1 sophomore from Regis Jesuit (Aurora), already has the first — and second — dunks in a Colorado girls high school basketball game. She now has the first postseason dunk, too.

Belibi made a steal and went in for one-handed jam in Regis Jesuit’s 64-35 victory against Fort Collins in the third round of the 5A playoffs.

Belibi had 21 points and 16 rebounds.