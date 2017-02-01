Reigning state champ Niko Chavez grappling for repeat

Niko Chavez’s interest in studying biology and anatomy makes him dangerous.

Science seems to be on the side of Willard’s defending state champion wrestler. His knowledge of anatomy comes into play when he uses a technique called the Russian tie to set up takedowns.

“I like to manipulate arms when I’m using Russians and stuff, to push them up certain ways and then pull them down,” Chavez said.

Chavez aspires to wrestle in college, and college teams want him, too. However, Chavez said he won’t discuss recruiting until his senior season of high school wrestling concludes. He will talk about his desire to go to medical school.

“I just like helping people out. I want to actually be a neurosurgeon,” Chavez said.

Chavez (38-0) cruised to a 21-7 major decision win over Bolivar freshman Hayden Burks in what turned out to be a 53-21 Tuesday night win for the Tigers over the Liberators on Willard’s home mat.

Willard is 16-1 in dual meets, and could set a program record for single-season team victories with a single win Friday at a quadrangular meet at Union against Union, St. Francis Borgia and Washington. Tigers coach Justin Wisdom said his team is proud to have the chance to go down in the records as Willard’s best.

“I think it means a lot to them. It’s a testament of them believing in what we’re trying to do here—those guys that are working hard in and outside of the (practice) room,” Wisdom said.

Ten of Chavez’s wins this winter have come in the 152-pound weight division, but the senior plans to stick to 145 pounds from now until the state championship tournament Feb. 16-18 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Willard’s postseason potential goes far deeper than Chavez. Willard dominated the upper weight classes against the Liberators.

Alex Garrett (132), Morgan Earl (170), Cameron Caldwell (182), Christian Smart (195), Austin Hymer (220) and Martin Eidson (285) all won their matches by pin on Tuesday night, with heavyweight Eidson scoring the fastest fall in 13 seconds.

“Our varsity kids are pretty talented, so we’ve got good partners in the (practice) room, so that pays benefit to everybody in the room,” Wisdom said.

Wisdom knows the difficulty Chavez will face in the postseason, but believes Chavez is equipped to win a second title.

“It’s hard to repeat as a state champion, but he just keeps proving week in and week out that there’s not a lot of guys that are going to push him right now. He’s wrestled some good kids, and the thing about Nik this year that’s different from last year is that he’s opening the gap on the scoreboard,” Wisdom said.

Chavez is trying to improve each time he competes.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling like I’m ready to win another state championship,” Chavez said. “I don’t feel like a target because I’m just here to get better all the time. That’s it.”

Not every moment is serious for the No. 1-ranked 145-pounder in Class 3. Chavez could be spotted doing something unthinkable to most high school wrestlers, drinking a bottle of root beer from his seat on the bench prior to his match.

“It’s actually my favorite drink,” Chavez said. “I really wanted to enjoy it tonight.”

As a junior, the soda-sipping Chavez went 51-3 and won the Class 3 state championship at 138 pounds.

His 176 career wins are second all-time by a Willard wrestler. Only Hunter Yeargan, a 2015 state champion now wrestling at Ohio University, won more high school bouts for the Tigers with 184.

Chavez’s tournament titles this season include the Central Ozark Conference Large Division, Ft. Zumwalt South, the Republic Invitational, Monett and the 29th Annual Neosho Wrestling Tournament.

Niko Chavez wrestling career at-a-glance

Senior year: 38-0, combined at 145 and 152 pounds

Junior year: 51-3, state champion at 138 pounds

Sophomore year: 38-5, and sixth place at 126 pounds

Freshman year: 49-4, fifth place at 106 pounds

Career: 176-12

High school wrestling

Willard 53, Bolivar 21

At Willard High School

106—Riley Wertz (Willard) dec. Grannite Cunningham (Bolivar) 3-1

113—Riley Hawk (Bolivar) dec. Jonah Peters (Willard) 8-6

120—Jed Brandon (Willard) maj. dec. Zach Sckolik (Bolivar) 14-1

126— Mason Taylor (Bolivar) pin Tallon Heimbach (Willard) 2:33

132—Alex Garrett (Willard) pin Jacob Matlock (Bolivar) 1:05

138—Seth Farr (Bolivar) pin Brandon Burks (Willard) 3:23

145—Niko Chavez (Willard) maj. dec. Hayden Burks (Bolivar) 21-7

152—Daryin Sharp (Bolivar) WBF (Willard forfeit)

160—Andrew Henderson (Bolivar) pin James Stagner (Willard) 3:36

170—Morgan Earl (Willard) pin Caleb Rains (Bolivar) 1:49

182—Cameron Caldwell (Willard) pin Bryce Brandon (Bolivar) 1:54

195—Christian Smart (Willard) pin Samuel Lewright (Bolivar) :54

220—Austin Hymer (Willard) pin Koa Creech (Bolivar) :38

285—Martin Eidson (Willard) pin Spencer Lipe (Bolivar) :13