Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg stun Avon with buzzer-beater heave in 2OT

Danville Warriors guard Jenna Cowart (5) guards Brownsburg Bulldogs Reilly Olmstead (22) as she shoots during second half action of Hendricks County girls basketball finals at Plainfield High School, Plainfield, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. Brownsburg won, 46-40.

Down by two. Double overtime. Six seconds to go. What do you do?

Win the game.

At least that’s what Brownsburg guard Reilly Olmstead did last night against Avon.

The Bulldogs senior took the inbounds pass from under her own basket, sprinted down court and managed to create enough space to fling up a last-second prayer.

Splash.

The home crowd went berserk as Olmstead’s shot clinched the Bulldogs’ 67-66 victory to bring home the B&O Rotary Bell. And as if that weren’t enough, Olmstead scored a game-high 36 points.

