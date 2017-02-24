Reno comes up short in semifinal

LAS VEGAS — After a sluggish start, Bishop Gorman roared to life and raced to yet another win.

Reno stayed with Gorman for about the first three minutes. Christian Chamberlain hit a short jumper to tie the game at 6-6 with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

But Gorman was too athletic, too strong and too tall and took an 89-60 win over Reno in the boys 4A state semifinal Thursday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Gorman will play the winner of the Clark/Coronado game for the state championship at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The Gaels have won the past five state titles. But Clark beat Gorman earlier this season to end the Gaels’ 75-game wnning streak against Nevada teams.

Gorman coach Grant Rice called a time out after the slow start to try to inspire his team a little.

It worked.

“I was a little disappointed at the start of the game with our defensive intensity,” Rice said. “I called a time out and just turned up the pressure a little bit. We got on a little run and extended the lead.”

Gorman pressed throughout and got several steals and easy baskets.

Rice said the Gaels don’t have a true big man so their strength is pressure defense.

The Huskies struggled to make shots near the rim, something Reno coach Matt Ochs attributed the Gaels strength.

“We had shots at the rim, when we executed, we just didn’t execute long enough or well enough over the course of the game,” Ochs said. “Their size and athleticism had something to do with it, obviously. Shots that we normally make, we didn’t make tonight and to compete against a team like that, you have to have almost a perfect night.”

Reno outscored the Gaels, 25-24 in the third quarter, after a stern halftime talk from Ochs.

Gorman led 47-20 at the half as freshman Noah Taitz scored 16 points off the bench in the half and finished with 19.

Jamal Bey had 13 points and six rebounds for the Gaels. Christian Popoola dished out eight assists.

Rice said it was Taitz’ best game all season.

Reno committed 11 turnovers and the Gaels had seven steals in the first half.

Tommy Challis finished with 19 points after he had five in the first half. Chamberlain and Drew Rippingham each had 11 peints

The Huskies lose four seniors and have nine players returning next season.

Ochs tried to impress on the returners how difficult it is to get to state.

“I told them that, hopefully, they learn a lesson about what it means to compete in a state tournament. Not everyone gets this every year. We’ve been blessed to be in it twice in two years,” Ochs said. “We’re excited about next year. We’re sad that we lose four really special guys.”

Reno finished the season 22-7.

In the other boys semifinal, Clark beat Coronado, 56-48, to advance to the state title game at 8:10 p.m. FRiday.

Clark won the 3A state title last year.