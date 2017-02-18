Reno, Manogue advance to girls championship

The matchup many saw coming is here.

Bishop Manogue vs. Reno for the Northern 4A girls basketball championship. Again.

This is the fifth straight season the Miners have advanced to the final. The winner gets the North’s berth into next week’s state tournament in Las Vegas. Reno has seven state titles in school history.

The Bishop Manogue girls were not too happy with the way they played Friday, but the result was the same as it has been in all their league games this season.

Another win.

The Miners beat Reed, 62-45, in a Northern 4A semifinal basketball game at Carson. Reno beat Spanish Springs, 51-26, in the other, to set up the finale.

Manogue has not lost to a Nevada team all season, and has not lost to a Northern 4A team in more than 2 years.

Reno’s only league loss was to Manogue by 10 points

In Friday’s semifinal, Kenna Holt scored 18 points, Malia Holt had 15, Katie Turner added 14 and Maddie Camacho had nine for the Miners.

Manogue led, 31-20 at the half and 48-28 after three quarters. But the Raiders started the fourth on an 8-0 run to get within 12, 48-36. Later, Taylor Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull Reed within 11, 50-39..

The Miners tightened the clamps after that.

There was a decent crowd on hand and it grew at Carson in the second half.

“We definitely let them back into it. I think we were rushing, and maybe the anxiety of the crowd and stuff,” Camacho said. “But we did a good job of holding them down. … There’s usually not a lot of people at girls games.

She said Saturday’s game will be more of the same type of Miners’ basketball, efficient and aggressive.

Manogue coach Carlenl Wiley said his players seemed a little anxious Friday.

“I think our girls were a little bit more tentative, and they didn’t want to turn and face, so we properly put them in the proper position and attack and go,” Wiley said.

Autumn Wadsworth led Reed with 14 points.

Reno led Spanish Springs, 32-18 at the half. Both teams were a little flat in the third, with the Huskies holding a 40-21 lead after three.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t come out the way you think it’s going to happen, but I honestly think the best two teams are playing for the Regional title (Saturday),” Reno coach Shane Foster said.

Foster was happy, overall, with how his team played.

“We played hard, at times we didn’t play as smart as we could, but we played hard, and that makes up for a lot,” he said.

Mikayla Shults led Reno with 15 points, Katelynn Biassou had 13 and Dominique Harding had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“I think we are ready for Manogue. We came out with good energy, we just need to get the fundamentals down,” Shults said.

Ireland Bennett led the Cougars with seven points.

The girls Northern 4A championship is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Carson.

It will be an all-Reno-Manogue day as Reno will face Bishop Manogue at 6 p.m. Saturday at Carson for the boys Northern 4A championship and the lone berth in next week’s state tournament in Las Vegas.