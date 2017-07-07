Report: Five-star guard Keldon Johnson to transfer to Oak Hill Academy

Keldon Johnson, a five-star shooting guard ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 100, is transferring to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), according to a report from ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

The 6-6 Johnson had been playing for Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

Recruiting update:

5 star SG prospect Keldon Johnson tells ESPN he will be attending Oak Hill Academy for his… https://t.co/FGdMXXMefZ — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 7, 2017

At Oak Hill, Johnson joins 6-10 center David McCormack, ranked No. 34 in the Class of 2018, and guard Josh Nickelberry, ranked No. 41 in the Class of 2019.

Johnson has 25 reported offers and took an unofficial visit to Maryland last month.

He has played for Boo Williams on the Nike EYBL circuit and was the team’s leading scorer at 20.7 points per game and rebounder at 8.5 per game.