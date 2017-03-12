Report: Jordan Classic guard Tremont Waters asks for Georgetown release

Four-star point guard Tremont Waters, a Jordan Brand Classic selection, has asked to be released from his letter of intent with Georgetown, his father told ESPN.com.

Waters, from Notre Dame (New Haven, Conn.) committed in October and his father confirmed he signed during the early period in November. His father said Waters had not received his official release, but the school said “would not fight us on it.”

The 5-11 Waters is ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the Class of 2017 and No. 38 overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After being presented with a Jordan Brand Classic banner for his school in late February, Tremont Waters told USA TODAY High School Sports that he was following the season “very closely.”

“Overall, I like the school, the campus and the coaches made me feel like I was at home,” he said. “They talked to me about a lot more than basketball. The school really specializes in business. I want to be able to make money outside of basketball when I’m done.”

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Waters figures to have options, given the lack of available point guards and a number of programs in need. The only higher ranked point guard who is uncommitted is Trevon Duval, who is the top ranked recruit at the position.