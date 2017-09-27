Report: Nike EYBL employees subpoenaed by FBI as amateur basketball scandal escalates

The cascading investigation into amateur basketball and illegal payments to college basketball recruits isn’t stopping with adidas, so long as the FBI follows up on subpoenas issued to Nike EYBL employees Wednesday.

According to sports lawyer Darren Heitner, the FBI issued subpoenas to employees of Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League on Wednesday in continuance of the ongoing investigation into amateur basketball.

Sources: Employees of Nike's EYBL grassroots division, along with documents, have been subpoenaed by FBI in furtherance of investigation — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 27, 2017

Where those subpoenas lead remains to be seen, but the fact that they come immediately on the heels of the charges brought against an adidas executive and coaches at a host of adidas-sponsored schools doesn’t bode well for Nike’s ability to remain separate and independent from the ongoing bedlam.

The bottom line? Stay tuned. More of the amateur basketball upheaval is almost sure to follow.