VIDEO: Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal threw ball off opponent's face, escaped Peach Jam discipline

Shareef O’Neal and Bol Bol were at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Thursday with their California Supreme squad. Rumors began circulating from North Augusta, S.C. that only one of them behaved himself.

As you can see if the above video via ballislife.com, O’Neal gets frustrated with some aggressive play in the paint and fires the ball at his opponent’s head.

Per NBC Sports college basketball writer Rob Dauster, O’Neal, the son of legendary player Shaquille O’Neal, wasn’t punished after the play.

BREAKING: EYBL refs don't have the cajones to toss Shaq's kid when he throws a ball off of someone's face. Shocker, that. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 14, 2017

While there’s no official news regarding what made O’Neal so frustrated, his personal performance may have been a contributing factor; in a 100-87 loss to CIA Bounce, O’Neal finished with a solid 15 points but shot just 1-for-4 from the free throw line in a Shaq-like shooting display; California Supreme was led by Bol, who had 28 points.

On a brighter note, O’Neal did get to flush home a dunk off this spectacular between-the-legs assist that was ripped straight from the Jason Williams playbook.

The good news for O’Neal and his AAU teammates is that they still have a chance to redeem themselves Friday.