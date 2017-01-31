Report: Steelers' Joey Porter, Mike Tomlin were allegedly selfish football parents at Pittsburgh North Catholic

North Catholic is one of the Pittsburgh area’s more notable schools. Among the school’s famous alumni are Michael Hayden, the former director of the CIA, NSA and Director of National Intelligance; a former Mayor of Pittsburgh (Luke Ravenstahl); and Steelers owner Dan Rooney and Steelers GM Kevin Colbert. Until recently, it was also on schedule to host the graduation ceremonies for sons of both Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and assistant coach and legendary linebacker Joey Porter.

Instead, both NFL coaches have withdrawn their sons from school at North Catholic, furious over the dismissal of football coach and former Steelers linebacker Jason Gildon. What they have left behind is a sour taste in the mouth of a number of otherwise good North Catholic and Steelers fans.

As reported by the Indiana Gazzette, the elder Porter was a consistent thorn in the side of game officials who worked games at and involving North Central. First, in one game, he reportedly ran onto the field to accost an official, refused to leave even when he was escorted by police and, finally, agreed to leave only because officials threatened to enforce a forfeit on North Central unless Porter left. Following that episode, Porter teamed up with Tomlin to allegedly obstruct the view of fans at the team’s own home field.

That’s not to mention an expletive-filled, anti-game official rant in the North Catholic locker room authored and delivered by Tomlin himself.

Needless to say, these aren’t good anecdotes for Tomlin or Porter. If true, the stories do deserve to follow both Tomlin and Porter around, too. No game officials deserve to be abused, particularly by a former NFL linebacker.