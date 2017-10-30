Report: Student athlete and coach fight at San Diego Scripps Ranch, with student allegedly injured

A disagreement at a San Diego high school allegedly led to a very ill-advised physical altercation between a teacher and student athlete, with the student allegedly suffering injuries as a result of the skirmish.

As reported by San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV, an undisclosed cross country runner and a coach from a different team at Scripps Ranch became involved in a physical fight on campus. Scripps Ranch students told the news channel that the runner was injured in the event, though there were no details on how that alleged injury occurred.

School officials are reportedly investigating the altercation, though no timeline has been provided for any discipline against either the coach or athlete.

For now, the school will try to tamp down any rumors that continue to leak about the incident until their internal investigation is complete.