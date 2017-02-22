Report: USC quarterback commit Matt Corral enrolls at Long Beach Poly

Matt Corral, a USC commit quarterback who is ranked among the top pro-style quarterbacks in the Class of 2018, has enrolled at Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) for his senior season, coach Antonio Pierce told the Long Beach Press Telegram.

He is expected to move into the Poly district so he can play immediately. The move also will allow him to graduate early so he can enroll ay USC in January.

Confirmed from Poly coach Antonio Pierce: USC-committed QB Matt Corral is enrolled at Long Beach Poly — Mike Guardabascio (@Guardabascio) February 22, 2017

Corral confirmed last week on Twitter that he was no longer at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.).

“I did not get expelled, nor did I punch anyone,” he tweeted. “I ran into problems at a school that is biased towards money. So if you have a lot of it, you run the school. No matter what the situation is. No matter what I say, I am wrong.”

He later added: “Leaving Oaks Christian is something that my family thought was the right thing to do. I am sorry if I offended anyone.”

The 6-3 Corral committed to USC in February 2016 and is ranked No. 2 by Scout at his position and No. 6 overall. He was named the MVP of the U.S. Army National Combine last month.

In leading the Lions to their second consecutive Marmonte League championship as a junior, Corral threw for 3,188 yards and 25 touchdowns.