Report: Washington releases nation's top player Michael Porter Jr. from NLI

It looks like Michael Porter Jr. will get his wish.

A day after telling USA TODAY High School Sports he was seeking a release from the school, a Tacoma News Tribune reporter tweeted that Washington has, indeed, let Porter out of his signed letter of intent.

UW has officially released Michael Porter Jr. from his NLI, per a spokesperson. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 23, 2017

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the school indicated after the firing of Lorenzo Romar that all signees would be free to look elsewhere. Porter has indicated his final four schools are Missouri, Virginia, Washington, and Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Washington point guard signee Blake Harris was granted his release.