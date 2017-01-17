Republic hires Neosho coach to lead football program

The Republic School District announced Monday that it hired Dustin Baldwin as its head football coach.

Baldwin spent the last four years as the head coach at Neosho High School. He will take over at Republic for Wes Beachler who resigned from his coaching duties in November after four seasons at the helm for the Tigers.

A news release from Republic schools says Baldwin has 18 years of coaching and teaching experience, eight of those years as a head coach.

Prior to coaching at Neosho, the release says, Baldwin spent four years as the head coach at Miller High School. He has three state quarterfinal appearances, four conference championships and three district titles on his resume.

The news release quotes Baldwin as saying his goal is “producing a consistent winning football program that also produces consistent leaders on the field, in the school and in the community.”

The release says Baldwin will also teach physical education and serve as Republic’s strength and conditioning coordinator. He and his wife Heather have a 3-year-old daughter named Hadley.

Neosho finished 6-5 last season, beating Republic in postseason play before falling to Nixa.