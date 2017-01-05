Republic’s Tournament of Champions game plan: No-frills basketball

Republic’s boys basketball team will take a “no frills” approach to the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

The Tigers are to basketball what Southwest Airlines is to aviation. Republic wins its games with little flash or pizazz. The Tigers (10-1) rely on fundamentally sound play, aggressive defense and ball control to win games.

Republic has six seniors on its roster: Treydon Rackley, Mitchell Coiner, Ty Stevens, Devon Ward, Cameron Doke and Caleb Singley. Any player can lead coach Trevyor Fisher’s squad in scoring on a given night.

“We have different guys who can step up on any particular night and be our leading scorer or our leading rebounder,” Fisher said. “We just have a bunch of guys that go out there and do their job, and do it well for the most part.”

Republic won back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014.

The 2017 Tournament of Champions field features 15 players thus far committed to NCAA Division I basketball programs, which will move the tally to more than 400 Division I players coming through Springfield over the past three decades. A total of 50 Tournament of Champions players have gone on to play in the NBA.

Republic wins Blue Division championship; sights turn to Tournament of Champions

Fisher said his team is fired up to play in what is considered the most attended high school basketball tournament in the nation.

“Of course we were very excited when the invite came and it’ll be an experience for our players, parents and community that we will cherish forever. We’ll remember playing against NBA guys for the rest of our lives,” Fisher said.

Republic collected three wins to take first place in its own tournament at the beginning of the season. The Tigers won four games in four days to claim the Blue Division championship at the Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament.

“I’m very pleased with how we competed and guarded throughout the entire tournament,” Fisher said. “Our little slogan is ‘guard people like they’ve never been guarded before.’”

Sophomore Broc Smith led Republic in scoring with 21 points in a 72-50 win over Glendale in the Blue Division title game.

Republic’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of Cardinal Ritter, the No. 1-ranked Class 3 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll, at Glendale’s Ozark Mountain Shootout.

Fisher collected the 100th coaching victory of his career Tuesday when Republic defeated Central 57-20. Fisher’s coaching record stands at 100-29. The Tigers visit Bolivar Friday and host Carl Junction Tuesday prior to taking on Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at JQH Arena in the opening round of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Jan. 12-14, JQH Arena, Springfield

Ticket information:

Reserved seating, lower level: $45 for three nights or $15 for single night

General admission, upper level and bleachers:

Adults: $36 for three nights or $12 for single night

Students: $30 for three nights or $10 for single night

Game times:

Thursday, Jan. 12

5 p.m. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) vs. Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

6:30 p.m. Republic (Republic, Missouri) vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)

8 p.m. Kickapoo (Springfield, Missouri) vs. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

9:30 p.m. Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) vs. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia)

Friday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal

6 p.m. Consolation semifinal

8 p.m. Championship semifinal

9:30 p.m. Championship semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m. Seventh place game

4 p.m. Fifth place game

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place game

9 p.m. Championship final