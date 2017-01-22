RESULTS: 2017 Pentagon Wrestling Invitational

Roosevelt had a pair of wrestlers claim first place in their respective weight classes at the Pentagon Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. Carter Lohr won by fall over Jeremiah Dooyema in the 152 weight class, and Kobe Kortan won by decision over Luverne’s Jake Haugen in 160.

Aberdeen Central took home the team title, finishing with 224.5 points. The Golden Eagles, who had six wrestlers in first place matches, came away with three individual titles: 113 (Daymon Steuck), 182 (Braiden Nelson) and 285 (Austin Maunu).

Harrisburg came in second with 193 points, followed by Pipestone (172.0), Central Lyon (170.5) and West Sioux (146.5) to round out the top five.

Roosevelt placed highest among the Sioux Falls schools, coming in seventh with 111.0 points. O’Gorman finished ninth (80.0), Lincoln was 11th (67.0) and Washington was 13th (55.0).

Lincoln’s Corey Fichter took down first in 220.

Roosevelt wrestler pushes the limits

Team scores: 1. Aberdeen Central (ABC) 224.5; 2. Harrisburg (HAR) 193.0; 3. Pipestone (PIPE) 172.0; 4. Central Lyon (CL) 170.5; 5. West Sioux (WSX) 146.5;

6. Luverne (LUV) 130.0; 7. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (RHS) 111.0; 8. Canby (CAN) 109.0; 9. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (OG) 80.0; 10. Omaha Bryan (OMAB) 72.0;

11. Sioux Falls Lincoln (LHS) 67.0; 12. Rock Valley (RV) 61.0; 13. Sioux Falls Washington (WHS) 55.0; 14. Sheldon (SHE) 49.0.

106

1st Place Match – Adam Allard (WSX) 32-1 won by major decision over Beau Beavers (LHS) 25-9 (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match – Grant Budden (PIPE) 22-3 won by decision over Hunter Baker (LUV) 21-8 (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 22-8 won by medical forfeit over Ladamien Sturdivant (OMAB) 31-8 (M. For.)

7th Place Match – Brenden Salfrank (ABC) 15-13 won by major decision over Parker Viessman (CAN) 18-17 (MD 10-0)

113

1st Place Match – Daymon Steuck (ABC) 14-11 won by major decision over Kalib Greenman (CAN) 21-10 (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match – Dillion Lynott (WSX) 22-11 won by fall over Cody Kramer (CL) 16-12 (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match – Ryan Hirschkorn (HAR) 10-12 won by fall over Nathan Horrocks (HAR) 3-5 (Fall 2:05)

7th Place Match – Zach Bradley (LUV) 4-18 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (WHS) 3-8 (For.)

120

1st Place Match – Hunter Burnett (PIPE) 26-0 won by fall over Dylan Hage (HAR) 13-8 (Fall 2:37)

3rd Place Match – Aweys Salat (OMAB) 30-8 won by fall over Spencer Titus (ABC) 15-9 (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match – Aaron Ideker (OG) 12-14 won over Jacob Canales (SHE) 14-13 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Seth Salker (WSX) 24-11 won by decision over Daniel Momotic (RHS) 4-15 (Dec 4-1)

126

1st Place Match – Michael Suda (PIPE) 24-0 won by fall over Jacob Hanssen (HAR) 22-4 (Fall 1:37)

3rd Place Match – Tigh Hight (OG) 19-9 won by major decision over Tucker Oeltjenbruns (LUV) 17-13 (MD 10-0)

5th Place Match – Victor Padilla (ABC) 10-6 won by decision over Nile Christensen (CL) 16-7 (Dec 7-0)

7th Place Match – Gavin Howard (OMAB) 28-11 won by fall over Brandon Moeller (CAN) 10-17 (Fall 3:59)

132

1st Place Match – Gable Seiperda (CL) 24-0 won by fall over Taylor Dalen (HAR) 16-6 (Fall 3:56)

3rd Place Match – Will Jarrott (ABC) 20-10 won by decision over Riley Baker (LUV) 15-12 (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match – Tanner Swab (RHS) 9-9 won over Bladen Kendall (OMAB) 22-12 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Brandon Schuller (WSX) 19-10 won by decision over Eric Lange (PIPE) 11-12 (Dec 4-2)

138

1st Place Match – Austin Rozeboom (RV) 26-1 won by decision over Kory Van Oort (WSX) 27-5 (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match – Nolan Hoback (HAR) 18-4 won over Mitch Van Beek (CL) 18-7 (OTHR1)

5th Place Match – Austin Cihak (ABC) 21-13 won by decision over Emerson Winter (PIPE) 13-9 (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match – Dakota Johanness (SHE) 14-16 won by decision over Jordan Baatz (PIPE) 2-6 (Dec 4-0)

145

1st Place Match – Caleb Kramer (CL) 20-3 won by decision over Austin Roemeling (RV) 13-8 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Bill Olsen (PIPE) 21-4 won by decision over TJ Scheafer (OG) 20-11 (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match – Noah Steffen (CAN) 7-17 won over Joey Wingender (OMAB) 22-21 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Jack Bren (WHS) 15-15 won by decision over Jacob Harms (HAR) 1-12 (Dec 9-4)

152

1st Place Match – Carter Lohr (RHS) 16-0 won by fall over Jeremiah Dooyema (LUV) 16-8 (Fall 1:39)

3rd Place Match – Collin Haar (ABC) 25-11 won by decision over McKinley Bush (PIPE) 17-8 (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match – Zach Witte (OG) 16-9 won by decision over Ryan Meyer (HAR) 11-14 (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match – Jesse Fenton (PIPE) 8-9 won by decision over Trevor Schuller (WSX) 20-16 (Dec 4-1)

160

1st Place Match – Kobe Kortan (RHS) 14-5 won by decision over Jake Haugen (LUV) 21-6 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Nick Schirado (HAR) 18-7 won by major decision over Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 23-12 (MD 12-2)

5th Place Match – Logan Steenstra (PIPE) 13-13 won over Jaden Kindopp (CAN) 8-6 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Bryce Vande Weerd (CL) 21-9 won by decision over Adamu Mukoma (OMAB) 12-15 (Dec 11-6)

170

1st Place Match – Solomon Nielsen (LUV) 24-0 won by decision over Bradley Nelson (ABC) 28-4 (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match – Garrett Ploeger (PIPE) 19-2 won by fall over Jacob Wagner (WHS) 16-11 (Fall 4:09)

5th Place Match – Cade Bruggeman (HAR) 18-4 won by decision over Jon Binstock (OG) 17-12 (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match – Bryce Bickerstaff (CL) 14-13 won by fall over Cole Maxson (WSX) 14-11 (Fall 4:45)

182

1st Place Match – Braiden Nelson (ABC) 30-1 won by fall over Luke Jenness (SHE) 24-4 (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match – Kolton Bus (CL) 17-5 won by fall over Neddy Montes (WSX) 9-5 (Fall 2:58)

5th Place Match – Joey Otta (RHS) 6-3 won by fall over Steven Czech (PIPE) 9-10 (Fall 2:11)

7th Place Match – Ethan Kanable (HAR) 15-8 won by fall over Matthew Matuska (CL) 2-3 (Fall 1:49)

195

1st Place Match – Logan Warzecha (HAR) 20-2 won by decision over Jake Flakus (ABC) 24-11 (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match – Evan Stoks (CAN) 22-6 won by decision over Jamison Vanderwal (PIPE) 13-11 (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match – Austin Winkel (CL) 18-6 won over Wyatt Johnson (WSX) 17-17 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Caleb Dagel (RHS) 6-11 won by fall over Joseph Scott (LHS) 3-6 (Fall 4:13)

220

1st Place Match – Corey Fichter (LHS) 26-4 won by decision over Darlyn Marquez (WSX) 22-11 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Sam Detert (HAR) 24-8 won by decision over Zach Luke (LUV) 11-8 (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match – Thomas Vissers (WHS) 14-15 won over Denver Noyes (CAN) 17-17 (OTHR1)

7th Place Match – Jarrett Meyer (CL) 23-9 won by fall over Noah Fullmer (ABC) 5-11 (Fall 2:00)

285

1st Place Match – Austin Maunu (ABC) 22-7 won in tie breaker – 1 over Kaden Johnson (ABC) 10-3 (TB-1 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Ross Wiertsema (CL) 19-7 won over Josh Hansen (CAN) 27-6 (OTHR1)

5th Place Match – Don Kraai (RV) 26-10 won by fall over Kenley Lamberty (OG) 13-12 (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match – Dylan Muth (LHS) 13-17 won by decision over Jonah Dacken (SHE) 10-21 (Dec 3-2)