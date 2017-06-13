Retiring ALL-USA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Jack Doss honored

Jack Doss from Mae Jemison High received the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year on Tuesday at the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Ala.

The entire coaching staff, athletic department and local leaders attended the event, which came less than a week after Doss announced he was retiring from coaching.

Doss, 70, won his 10th state title this past season, a state record. He’s won state titles at four schools (Hayes in Birmingham, Butler in Huntsville, J.O. Johnson in Huntsville and now, Mae Jemison).

Jemison went 33-4 overall in 2016-17 and 27-0 against in-state competition. His all-time record is 812-329; his victories rank fourth in the AHSAA.

He was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.