Revealing Indiana Sports Awards winter sports nominees

IndyStar is pleased to announce the fall sports nominees for this year’s Indiana Sports Awards. IndyStar will honor these 21 athletes as well as athletes in fall and spring sports at an ESPY’s-like awards show.

This year’s event will feature 1954 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Bobby Plump, Indiana Fever coach Pokey Chatman, Indianapolis Colts long snapper Matt Overton and former Colts punter Pat McAfee will be the keynote speaker.

These nominees were determined by the IndyStar sports staff in consultation with the state coaches’ associations. Winners will be selected by the IndyStar sports staff.

Nominees for IndyStar Mr. Basketball, presented by Indiana Pacers, will be announced in the next few weeks.

Miss Basketball, presented by the Indiana Fever

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

McLaughlin led Homestead to a state championship as a senior and an 80-8 overall record in three seasons. She averaged 25.9 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game and shot 46.1 percent (111-for-241) from the 3-point line. She scored 2,586 career points at Homestead.

Dana Evans, Gary West Side

The Louisville recruit is a McDonald’s All American and finalist for the Naismith Trophy. Evans averaged 35.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.8 steals per game as a senior. She finished her high school career with 2,832 points to rank fifth all-time.

Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central

The Iowa State recruit became just the fifth player in girls basketball state history to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The other four — Abby Conklin (1993), Stephanie White (1995), Shyra Ely (2001) and Jackie Young (2016) — were named IndyStar Miss Basketball, presented by the Indiana Fever. Wise averaged 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior. She finished with 2,109 career points.

Boys Swimming

Drew Kibler, Carmel

Kibler, a Texas commit and a member of the U.S. junior national team, set five records at the state meet as the Greyhounds won a third straight team title. He set a state and public school record in the prelims of the 200 freestyle (1:33.30). He also set a record in the 100 freestyle and was a member of the record-setting 200 freestyle relay team.

Jack Franzman, Zionsville

Franzman, a sophomore and Indiana commit, set a state record in the prelims of the 50 freestyle at the state finals (19.85). He was also part of the Eagles’ 200 medley relay team that set a state record in the finals.

Spencer Lehman, Northridge

Lehman won a state title in the 200 IM after finishing second last year. The senior and Indiana commit also won a second consecutive 50 freestyle title.

Girls Swimming

Grace Haskett, Bloomington South

After winning the 50 freestyle in the sectional, Haskett won a state title in the event (22.77). The Indiana recruit also took home the title in the 100 backstroke.

Emily Weiss, Yorktown

Weiss, a sophomore, won a state title in the 100 breaststroke, breaking Olympic gold medalist Lilly King’s state record in the process with a time of 59.37.

Sammie Burchill, Carmel

Burchill won the 200 IM state title for the second straight year, setting a state record (1:56.67). The Georgia commit was also a part of the 200 medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay teams, both of which won state titles.

Wrestling

Brayton Lee, Brownsburg

Lee led the Bulldogs to their first wrestling state title in program history, winning a state title at 145 pounds with a 14-6 major decision. It marked Lee’s second straight state title and completed his undefeated season (50-0). He won at 138 pounds during his sophomore season.

Joe Lee, Evansville Mater Dei

Lee won his second straight wrestling state title, earning a 19-5 major decision at 152 pounds. He finished the season with a 40-0 record. Lee won the 132-pound title during his sophomore year.

Mason Parris, Lawrenceburg

Parris won his second straight wrestling title at 220 pounds, winning by fall. The junior finished the season undefeated (57-0) for the second straight year. He is 105-0 over the past two seasons and 159-1 in his career.

Gymnastics



Ashley Holliday, Columbus North

Holliday won the state championship in the vault and was state Mental Attitude Award winner. She was the state champion in the uneven bars as a sophomore and was runner-up in bars as a freshman and in the vault as a junior. She helped the Bull Dogs to a state championship last year and a runner-up finish this year.

Claire Thompson, Columbus North

Thompson, a junior, repeated as balance beam state champion this year and was the runner-up in the all-around competition. She was last year’s IHSAA Mental Attitude winner.

Rachel Moneta, Valparaiso

Moneta won the floor exercise title, marking the second time in three years that a Viking has won the title in that category. The junior was held out of the sectional competition, but won the vault and floor competition at regionals while finishing fourth in the all-around.

Boys Bowling

Bailey Mavrick, Peru

Mavrick was the 2017 Indiana High School Bowling champion. He finished the season with a 218 average and had a high game of 279 and series of 504. He was a member of the All-Tournament and All-State first team.

Jeffery Mann, Harrison

Mann finished the season with the second-high average, 237, and a 300 game. He was All-Region, All-Tournament and first team All-State. He won his sectional and regional and was runner-up at the Merrillville semistate.

Matt David, Eastside

David scored the most conference and tournament points. He had the high average in his conference and won the sectional, regional and was the state runner-up. He was a member of the All-Region, All-Tournament and All-State First teams.

Girls Bowling

Alexandra Ross, Greenwood Christian Academy

Ross is the only bowler in Indiana High School Bowling history to win two singles titles. She won her first as a freshman and again this year as a senior. She was also the sectional champion and finished third in her semistate. She finished with a 195 and will bowl next year at McKendree University.

Brittney Kinney, Columbia City

Kinney led the state with a 223 average. She also had two of the top 10 series, 513 and 473. She was a member of the Academic All-State team, All-Region, All-Tournament and first team All-State. She was a sectional and regional champion.

Brooklynn Schutz, Elkhart Memorial

Schutz totaled the most points during her conference and tournament play this season. She had the top average in her conference and finished second in sectionals and the state finals. Schutz was a member of the Academic All-State team. She was first team All-State, All-Region and All-Tournament.

