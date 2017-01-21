Revitalized Patriots knock off Polar Bears

APPLETON – There has been a noticeable spike in the level of play of the Appleton East girls’ basketball team this season.

The Patriots have gone from punching bag to heavyweight contender.

Winners of just six games over the previous two seasons, the new and improved Patriots are a vastly different team traveling in the opposite direction.

East won its fifth straight game Friday night and it was an eye-opener: an impressive 46-37 upset Friday night of two-time defending Fox Valley Association champion Hortonville.

It was the first time that East (7-4, 6-2) has beaten Hortonville (8-3, 7-2) since the Polar Bears joined the FVA in 2014.

“I’ve never felt better in my life,” said East senior guard Tricia Dailey, who has played on the Patriots varsity since her freshman year. “This is an achievement and I think it’s really going to give us confidence to see what we can do with the rest of our season.

“It’s an extra-special win and it’s just like an open gate for what we can achieve in the future.”

The Patriots are winning ballgames with much of the same cast that went just 4-19 last season. A year earlier, Dailey was part of an East squad that went 2-22.

“It’s mostly the kids and their commitment to being good and their commitment to each other,” said East coach Joe La Chapell. “You always see this stuff about ‘we over me.’ We never write that stuff down or do the big platitude, but this team is the epitome of we over me.

“Plus, I think there’s a process you go through as a coach. With more experience, you start to learn and understand kids and how to coach and communicate better.”

Dailey says that attitude has been a big part of the East U-turn.

“I just think that everyone has a positive attitude and everyone is contributing,” said Dailey. “Plus, our coaching staff puts so much time into this. I think our players finally realize that and we’re playing with our hearts.”

In pulling off the upset of Hortonville, the Patriots soundly outplayed the Polar Bears, who are ranked sixth in Division 2 in both the Associated Press and wissports.net poll. Sophomore post player Abbie King led the revitalized Patriots with 12 points, while Dailey scored 11.

“We have 20 kids that are contributing right now to a family that we call our Appleton East girls’ team,” said La Chapell. “A lot of the energy we get comes from our bench and from each kid knowing they’re playing for each other. There’s no selfishness. It’s really neat to be a part of. They’re taking us for a fun ride.”

Hortonville struggled to hit shots all evening and never found a rhythm. The Polar Bears received just 12 points from its one-two scoring punch of post player Morgan Allen (nine) and sharp-shooting guard Shay Frederick (three). The 6-foot-1 Allen entered the game with a scoring average of 17.0, while Fredrick was at 16.4. Fredrick sat out most of the second half with an injury.

“They were really packing it in on Morgan and we needed someone to step up and make a play,” said Hortonville coach Celeste Ratka. “Shay, unfortunately, couldn’t really compete today. She’s struggling right now with an injury. We needed other people to step up. That’s what good teams do. Multiple people step up. We just didn’t get it done.”

East led most of the way, building a 21-16 halftime lead and a 26-17 advantage early in the second half.

The Polar Bears stayed in striking distance the rest of the way, but never moved closer than three points.

“Plain and simple, we just didn’t come with the energy we needed to compete,” said Ratka. “We didn’t respond well to their defensive adjustments. They’re a good team. They had kids who stepped up and made plays all night for them. They got to all the loose balls and they just had a belief and wanted to compete.

“We looked insulted at times when they came and wanted to compete against us. We have to get used to that. We have a target on our backs. We’re a really good basketball team. That hasn’t changed. We didn’t bring it tonight, but we have to make some adjustments and hopefully we’ll grow from this.”

Hortonville… …16 21 — 37 Appleton East… …21 25 — 46

Hortonville: Frederick 3, Griesbach 7, Walter 4, Nelson 14, Allen 9. Totals 12 10-20 37. Three-pointers: Frederick, Griesbach, Nelson. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Allen.

Appleton East: Roberts 2, Schneider 8, Peterson 8, Van Gompel 3, Dailey 11, West 2, King 12. Totals 14 16-22 46. Three-pointers: Peterson, Van Gompel. Fouls: 15.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg