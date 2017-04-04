RGJ.com Sports Awards: Announcing the All-North ski team

RGJ.com announces the All-North ski team leading up to our second annual sports banquet on May 31, 2017. Athletes nominated to our All-North teams will be invited to the our banquet where TMCC graduate and UFC fighter, Paige VanZant will be the featured speaker. More than 160 athletes will be honored this year for the achievements. Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased here.
Mendeguia steps down as Carson coach
Carson boys basketball coach Carlos Mendeguia has resigned.
