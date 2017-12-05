Rian Rodriguez, coach who fled with Caitlyn Frisina, had job in New York, wanted fake paperwork to cross border

A disturbing revelation has made it clear just how close a 27-year-old soccer coach may have come to crossing international borders with a teenage lover.

According to the Associated Press and Syracuse Post-Standard, Rian Rodriguez, the now-former assistant boys soccer coach at Fort White High School in Florida, had reportedly obtained a job near Syracuse where he and teenage girls soccer player Carly Frisina were discovered less than a mile from the Canadian border.

Missing Florida teen Caitlyn Frisina has been reunited with parents, and the 17-year-old's soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, is under arrest, facing extradition back to Florida https://t.co/cDbHTCrh7V pic.twitter.com/27mNs1kUH5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2017

Rodriguez was eventually discovered leaving a job orientation at a marketing firm in Salina, N.Y. by New York State Police investigator Todd Grant, where Grant recognized the red Mercury Sable that had been prominently linked with the pair on national news reports.

Rodriguez was arrested at gunpoint and later confessed to a plan to work until he earned enough money to purchase fake documentation which would then allow Frisina and himself to cross the Canadian border together.

The company where Rodriguez had attended an orientation session, Prime Time Marketing, confirmed that he had been there and had told the owner he was moving to Central New York from Florida. He also allegedly asked the owner if his “little cousin” who was 17 could work at the firm.

Frisina apparently remained in the car throughout the entire two-hour orientation according to the owner and Grant, who told the Post-Standard that he considered the teenager a victim of the ordeal.

Rian Rodriguez's attorney says Rodriguez will waive right to extradition and return to Florida :https://t.co/4gH2mJDnNQ pic.twitter.com/M9bjMHTQ3s — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) December 4, 2017

“He described Syracuse as a big city but with small town values,” Grant told the Post-Standard about Rodriguez’s comments on Syracuse.

Frisina has since returned to Florida with her family but has yet to release a statement about the incident. Authorities in the state have said in part that she has, “a lot of growing up to do.”

“(Frisina) was influenced by someone who was in control, was in a supervisory role,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter told ABC News. “That shouldn’t be. She’s got a lot of growing up to do even though she’s a very strong young lady.”