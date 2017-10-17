Richard Gouraige excited to receive his Under Armour All-America jersey

No one has to tell Cambridge Christian’s (Tampa, Fla.) Richard Gouraige that being an offensive tackle, even a nationally-touted four-star prospect, isn’t exactly the position that receives the most attention or praise.

But Tuesday afternoon when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Gouraige’s school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, he was certainly feeling the love.

The Under Armour All-Amreica Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Gouraige has helped the Lancers to a 6-1 record this season, despite dealing with the stress of his looming college decision with everyone from Alabama to Aubirn to Ckemson to Florida State, among many others, all giving chase.

Gouraige is ranked No. 12 at his position in the ESPN 300.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY