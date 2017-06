Rick Porcello, last season’s AL Cy Young Award winner with the Boston Red Sox and former American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year, was honored Monday at his alma mater.

Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) named its baseball field after Porcello at a dedication ceremony he attended Monday morning.

What a morning for alumnus @RickPorcello!

@SetonHallPrep’s baseball field will forever be known as Porcello Field. pic.twitter.com/RRH42R2VXQ — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2017

Porcello was named the 2007 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year. Last season in Boston, he compiled a 22-4 record en route to the Cy Young Award.