Ridiculous training schedule brings Hannah Bodkin to new level

People can talk about how dedicated they are to a sport, and they will still have nothing on Hannah Bodkin.

During the winter break – when many high school swim teams didn’t have practice – Bodkin was in Corvallis for a two-plus hour practice with the Corvallis Aquatic Team at 6 a.m. Then she was back for another two-plus hour practice at 3 p.m.

Though Bodkin had what could only be considered as a successful first two years at West Salem High School, she dedicated herself to the sport before her junior year.

And the results of that training is showing in her performances.

“She sees her competition and, not just wanting to beat them, but push herself. She wants to make herself better to just get that next step,” said training partner and West Salem teammate Micah Masei. “And she has a competitive edge that she works really hard for.”

Where some high school age athletes would be burned out after such a training schedule – and some in that case give up high school swimming – Bodkin has a cure to re-energize herself:

She swims in a meet for West Salem.

“And I go to a meet and I swim, and I’m like, okay, that was really fun and I had a good time and I’m with my team, and just like the vibe of all of it,” Bodkin said.

At the Rumbaugh High School Invitational at on Jan. 14 at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, she won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 100 free against an all-star field.

Her time of 1:09.65 in the breaststroke, for instance, isn’t near her time of 1:07.48 from the state meet last season – when she placed 10th – or her personal best in the event of 1:06, but considering she’s at the peak of her training, hasn’t tapered, shaved or worn a fast suit, it shows great improvement.

Her regular training schedule during the school year is remarkable.

On an average Tuesday, Bodkin will wake up at 6 a.m., go to the Courthouse in West Salem with Masei and practice for an hour and a half to two hours and then go to school.

When school ends at 2:20, she will drive straight to Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis and practice for three hours.

She’ll drive back home, eat a quick dinner then head over to West Salem’s 7:45 p.m. swimming practice. Some days she’ll do a full swimming practice with West Salem’s team, some she’ll take a night off and do homework and others she’ll help coach some of the younger swimmers.

She’ll get home around 9:45.

“I know she works really hard and practices a lot,” said West Salem teammate Charis Duffus.

“I like when someone practices a lot like that. It really shows that they’re driven or really motivated to get better in their sport. I know it gets exhausting, so that she’s practicing so much is impressive. She really cares about the sport.”

Though Bodkin chases times like every other swimmer, she doesn’t let that be her focus.

There were occasions a few years ago when she was always chasing the next benchmark time, and was heartbroken when she didn’t hit it.

What she focuses on is beating the swimmers in the next lane.

“As long as I beat them, the time will come,” Bodkin said.

Bodkin says her worst stroke is the backstroke. She gives the example of, while placing second in the district in the 200 IM as a junior, that South Salem’s Anna Despain sped past her during the backstroke leg, then she passed her back in the breaststroke.

Bodkin has placed 11th at the Class 6A state swimming meet the past two years in the individual medley.

“When she was in summer league swimming and taking lessons, I thought she would be a butterflier, and for a while the backstroke was her best, but she just started working on breaststroke and fell in love with it, and that’s what pays off,” West Salem coach Dan Evans said.

“Hannah has a really good IM. Her best event over the years has been IM. She’s made state in that, placed in that, where sometimes she doesn’t place as high or do as well in the breaststroke. Her IM has always been her better event, but she really does like the breaststroke.”

Bodkin has signed a letter of intent to compete in swimming at Dixie State in St. George, Utah. She plans on majoring in nursing with an emphasis in pediatric nursing.

Bodkin’s connection to West Salem’s swim team is deep.

She started swimming for Evans in the fourth grade, and has coached by him ever since.

At the age of 10, she was dreaming about swimming for Evans at West Salem.

That’s part of why when she was given a choice of focusing on one sport in seventh grade, she chose swimming over volleyball, basketball and soccer, which she had been playing.

“She’s always been a good person to be around,” Evans said. “She’s always positive. She also puts a lot of stress on herself sometimes. I think this year she’s really overcome that.

“She’s starting to swim good at big meets, whereas before a big meet might have got her psyched out a little bit. She’s relaxed a lot more and she’s really embracing her senior year and having fun.”

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler