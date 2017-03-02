VIDEO: Riley Sorn is 7-3 and a dominant force in the lane

Riley Sorn is 7-foot-3, so dunks basically look like this:

But Sorn is more than one dimension, as he has been a part of Richland (Wash.) advancing to the state 4A quarterfinals with a victory against Davis, 63-51, on Wednesday in Tacoma. Richland is the No. 11 seed; Davis was the No. 3 seed.

Sorn blocked seven shots and scored 13 points in the victory.

“Riley changes our whole defense,” teammate Cole Northrop told the Tri-City Herald. “They’ve gotta shoot over him, and that makes the other team really uncomfortable.”

Sorn’s mother is 6-2 and played basketball at Boise State. Dad is 6-6 and played at Treasure Valley Community College and his older sister is a 6-2 freshman at North Idaho College. The Sorns are big folks and love their hoops.

Sorn is not the obvious go-to guy on the team that his size might dictate, but he is playing a — ahem — big role.

“Riley’s changed his approach, and he’s pretty good in the full court now,” coach Earl Streufert told the Tri-City Herald recently. “He’s not the one key for us to win, but if he plays well on both sides of the court, he makes us a much better basketball team.”

Next up for Richland is No. 4 seed and defending state champion Federal Way, which until recently had one of the longest winning streaks in the nation.

Here are highlights of Sorn and Richland in an 84-58 victory against Moses Lake in the regionals.