Ringgold (Pa.) football players face charges for allegedly assaulting underclass teammate

A pair of varsity football players for Ringgold (Pa.) are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a younger teammate, with surveillance video backing up the claims of a freshman and his father that the student athlete was violently beaten by his teammates.

As reported by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA and the Observer-Reporter, Ringgold sophomore football player Roderick Wilson Jr. allegedly suffered a violent beating at the hands of 18-year-old senior teammates Dezmier Majors and Tyrese Youngblood. Majors and Youngblood now face charges of simple assault and harassment, throwing their high school football future into serious doubt.

“I treated my son Wednesday night not knowing. I thought it was football related,” Roderick Wilson Sr. told KDKA. “I said, ‘What happened?’ A couple kids went from horse playing and took it to another level and jumped him. Did all other things to him. And they caught it on camera. … Every parent in every district, if your kid is being violated, should have the opportunity to see the video.”

Ringgold football players charged with assault https://t.co/nVJNAaVhBQ — O-R Sports (@sportsOR) September 19, 2017

Ringgold Superintendent Karen Pokabla told KDKA that the district has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, which should identify more details about this particular assault as well as any other possible incidents that fall under similar parameters or are connected with Majors and Youngblood.