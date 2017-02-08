Rivalries rewind: Pinnacle, Horizon combine for 218 points in finale

It was Rivalry Night throughout the Valley on Tuesday as the boys basketball regular-season came to a close.

Here is a look at some of the more memorable ones:

Phoenix Pinnacle 118, Phoenix Horizon 100

Wow. Are you kidding me? This shouldn’t be a surprise, though. These are two of the more prolific scoring teams in the state, wasting no time to put the ball in the air. It was 31-29, Pinnacle, after one quarter. Pinnacle, led by sophomore Spencer Rattler’s 36 points and freshman Nico Mannion’s 35, scored 37 points in the final quarter. That many points in a quarter is a full game for some teams. Trent Brown added 24 points and Jordan Mains 14 for red-hot Pinnacle.

“One of those games where you try and sit back and watch,” Pinnacle coach Charlie Wilde said. “We would have liked to have the score lower, but we can play that way if needed.”

Phoenix Brophy Prep 63, Phoenix St. Mary’s 59

Junior Jaxson Baker was in a zone during a four-minute span in the first half when he scored 21 points to lead 6A Brophy at 4A St. Mary’s. He knocked our four 3-pointers in six consecutive possessions. Even though these schools are now two levels apart, this always an emotional games bringing out the students and getting the most out of the players. This will benefit St. Mary’s in the 4A tourney.

Phoenix Arcadia 83, Scottsdale Chaparral 70

In the first meeting, Arcadia needed a buzzer-beater and got a court storm from students. This time, Arcadia needed no dramatics on Chaparral’s senior night, as Reed Richardson scored 27 points, Max Moses 15 and Cameron Gillespie 14 to lead five players in double figures scoring. Chaparral senior guard Colten Kresl had 28 points.

Phoenix Desert Vista 90, Tempe Corona del Sol 74

Desert Vista avenged the three-point loss at its place earlier in the year, spoiling Corona del Sol’s senior night, as Wesley Harris scored 21 points and Noah Baumann added 19. It was the first loss for Corona del Sol (23-3) since late-December and only its second loss this season to an Arizona team. It’s other loss was to 5A Glendale Apollo 92-79 in the Visit Mesa Challenge on Dec. 27. Desert Vista obviously got out of the funk it was in from Jan. 17-27, when it lost three of four games.

Mesa Mountain View 45, Mesa 37

It was a packed house as usual for these East Valley rivals with Mountain View never trailing. It was nip-and-tuck much of the way with Mesa closing to within one early in the final quarter, before Mountain View ended up winning by eight. Mountain View had three players score in double figure. “That doesn’t happen too often,” Mountain View coach Gary Ernst said. “We have a tough time scoring. We control tempo and play good defense.”

Mesa Red Mountain ended up winning that region and will be one of eight teams that don’t have to worry about playing in Friday’s “play-in” game.

Queen Creek American Leadership 71, Globe 69

In a duel of two of the best small-schools players in the state, American Leadership big man Donovan Hanna, who has signed with BYU to play football, scored 41 points. Globe got 48 points from sophomore guard B.J. Burries. Burries leads all 3A players in scoring, averaging 25.9 points a game. Hanna is fourth at 20.4.

