VIDEO: L.A. rivalry football game starts with one team's captains refusing to shake others' hands

When Los Angeles, Calif., foes Crenshaw and Dorsey get together on a football field, it is a battle for bragging rights. Just 2.6 miles apart, the schools have a long-running rivalry that has likely seen its share of adversarial moments.

Friday night at Crenshaw marked the latest edition of the feud. When the teams’ captains met at midfield to shake hands before kickoff, the Dorsey players weren’t having any of it.

As the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer reported, “When the teams ran onto the field, each one having a player carry their school flag, players converged and began hollering and taunting and laughing. It was friend against friend, with bragging rights and more at stake.”

As for the icy pregame moment, it looked on the surface to be anything but friendly.

Despite getting rejected for pregame handshakes, Crenshaw got the last laugh. Solomon Hassen ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Isaiah Johnson ran for a score and threw for another in a 33-14 Crenshaw victory. The Cougars improved to 5-2; Dorsey dropped to 1-6.

While you can’t quantify the effect of a handshake – or lack thereof – on a final score, one can draw his or her own conclusions.

Whatever the case may be, the pregame handshake appears not to be for everyone.