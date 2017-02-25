Riverdale boys, girls to play for state titles

LEARNED, Miss. — The Riverdale boys and girls basketball teams will play for MAIS Class A championships on Saturday after winning semifinal games on Friday night.

The Riverdale girls will play Hebron Christian at 2:15 p.m. at Rebul Academy in the championship game. The boys will play Kemper Academy at 7:15 p.m. for the boys title.

The Riverdale girls needed some late heroics to defeat Briarfield, 58-47, in the semifinal game. Briarfield led 40-38 with 26.1 seconds remaining.

Riverdale was unable to score and Briarfield had the lead and the ball with 15.5 seconds remaining. But Riverdale forced a five-second call to regain possession. After being fouled on a drive to the basket, Jaylee Riggs made a pair of free throws with 8.3 seconds to play to tie the score at 40 and eventually force overtime.

Briarfield jumped out to a 44-40 lead in overtime before Riverdale used an 8-0 run to take the lead.

Riggs led Riverdale with 18 points. Gracie Almond had 13 points, Bailey Pate added 12 and Madelynne Greer scored 10.

In the boys game, Riverdale jumped out to an early lead and went on to defeat DeSoto, 58-43.

Peyton Thornton led Riverdale with 20 points and Kamden Messick added 17.