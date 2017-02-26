Riverdale boys win MAIS state title; girls take second

LEARNED, Miss. — The Riverdale Academy boys basketball team claimed the MAIS Class A state championship on Saturday, while the school’s girls basketball team finished second after losing in the state title game.

The Riverdale boys defeated Kemper Academy, 49-43, for the championship.

Riverdale built an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter and then held off Kemper for the title.

Payton Thornton led the Rebels with a game-high 23 points. Riverdale also got 13 from Kamden Messick. Thornton, Messick and Ryan Tomerlin were chosen to the all-tournament team.

Kemper Academy was led by Dalton Sanderford with 12 points and Trent Lighton with 10.

Riverdale led 10-5 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the half. The Rebels extended the lead to 35-24 going into the fourth quarter.

The Riverdale girls came into the state title game following an overtime victory on Friday night. But Hebron Christian prevented any more heroics with a 58-33 win in the championship game.

Hebron Christian led 13-10 after the first quarter and 25-20 at the half. Hebron Christian outscored Riverdale 17-10 in the third quarter and 16-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Gracie Almond and Jaylee Riggs led Riverdale with nine points each. Almond, Riggs and Madelynne Greer were all-tournament selections.